Zendaya in Challengers , of course! Photo: Screenshot.

At the beginning of this year — I mean on January 3 — Katt Williams predicted the future. He was a guest on “Club Shay Shay,” the podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe, the former athlete and Fox sports broadcaster. “The reason I had to come,” Williams explains, “is because you’ve made a safe place for the truth to be told.” Over three hours and a glass of cognac (branded, of course) Williams unfurls his truths: Kevin Hart is an industry plant. Steve Harvey is untalented. Go to a Diddy party at your peril. “It’s God’s side and the other side. And we don’t care nothing about the other side — period. Period. All of these big dick deviants is all catching hell in 2024,” Williams said. “It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if you Diddy or whoever you is. T.D. Jakes — any of them. All lies will be exposed.”

There should’ve been a heavy, soapy dun-dun-dunnn.