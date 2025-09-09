Introducing Turn Ons: a monthly series featuring the kind of crowdpleaser where you text your friend, “This one you’ve gotta see…” I waste too much time trying to find the “perfect” movie to watch on a given night. Turn Ons is one monthly rec you should just press play on.

Edward Noeton in 25th Hour.

I went to an A24 screening of Spike Lee’s 25th Hour last night. It’s maybe his third-best movie, definitely one of his most underrated and overlooked. The movie follows Monty (Edward Norton, breaking ground here with a sexy combination of slick and sad that feels totally irresistible) on the last day he’s a free man. Tomorrow, he reports to prison to serve seven years for selling drugs.

There’s a lot of regret here, a lot of wishing you did better. But there’s never any wishing you knew better. That distinction gives the movie its sharpest edge: what I like best about 25th Hour is how its central trio of sad men (Norton, Barry Pepper, Philip Seymour Hoffman) mainly rage against too much self-pity. They know they’re doing every bad thing; the tragedy is that they know, too, that they were too stupid to resist. Lee’s camera, too, plays into this resistance. The camera is often static or looking down from above. POV: Repentance.

Midway through, there’s a sequence that Lee called one of his favorites of his career in a recent Vulture interview.