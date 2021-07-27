Many people have asked me “Is this just a newsletter about Bennifer now?” and to that I say: once literally any other celebrity picks up their slack then … yes. We will discuss the Adam Driver Burberry ad on Friday.

Jennifer Lopez, our nation’s leading July Leo, is ready for you to meet her new man. His name is Ben Affleck, he makes his lil movies or whatever, maybe you’ve heard of him?

For all my talk about J.Lo’s paradoxical taste in partners — this is a woman who hates being embarrassed, and yet exclusively dates men who will embarrass her — I’ve neglected to point out that J.Lo, herself, is hilariously embarrassing. There’s no bit she won’t overcommit to, there’s no style signature she won’t over-wear (the nude lip, obviously, but also all those hats); if there’s an opportunity to remind you just how iconic she’s been for so long, Jennifer Lopez will take that opportunity to the fifty-second power. She’s not alone in this, nor is it a bad thing. Consider: Her inaugurati…