Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tiffany B's avatar
Tiffany B
1d

had to stop reading for a sec bc I’m absolutely hollering at “Treyvadius Paine”!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anna C's avatar
Anna C
1d

There’s simply not enough commotion for the song Dress!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hunter Harris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture