All Your Wedding Questions Answered!!!! With Priya Parker & Hunter Harris

Whether it is the wedding where Julia Roberts tries to steal the groom, or the wedding where Julia Roberts escapes via FedEx truck, or the wedding where Julia Roberts falls back in love with George Clooney, every wedding is a tinder box for a hundred little dramas. I have attended almost 30 weddings in four years ; Priya Parker literally wrote the book on how to gather people creatively and successfully. (A friend of mine swears by “The Art of Gathering,” which inspired her approach to her own celebration.)

How should we handle gifts, especially when there are so many pre-wedding showers and parties ahead of the big day? Who gets a plus one, and how do you break the news to a parent or an in-law that they can’t invite the coworker you last saw when you were seven? When the party’s over, is it ok for a guest to slip out the back? Or is it rude not to find the couple and say goodbye? As a host, how can you ensure that every person has a moment with you while still maintaining your sanit…