Anne Hathaway and the ScarJo Dancing Allegations
On Bulgari's Zendaya-Anne Hathaway Short Film.
I am currently in what you could call “Cannes West” (Brooklyn. Just regular Brooklyn), but that has not stopped me from enjoying the goings on of La Croisette. Anne Hathaway is, simply, this Cannes’s queen. Hathaway is at Cannes with James Gray’s Armageddon Time; she has been serving a …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hung Up to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.