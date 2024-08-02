Kehlani at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Billboard via Getty Images)

I love divorce in all forms. Some of our country’s greatest minds have been divorced: my mother and my grandmother, Julia Roberts, Gabrielle Union, Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyoncé one day if we’re lucky. (As I said on an early episode of “Lemme Say This,” you’re either a child of your parents’ divorce or you’re a child of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s divorce. Up to you!) This is not a “divorce is sooooo trendy rn” take. Divorce has shaped my entire life.

But I have never seen a divorce that nearly went down quite like the one between the musician Kehlani, and their ex, the A&R Mariel Gomerez. Kehlani is the singer of “Toxic” and “Lose My Wife,” and did a Tiny Desk this week. Gomerez works at Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s management company, and A&R’d Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.

After dating quietly Kehlani and Gomerez married in Nevada on April 20, 2024, per Clark County records. Three months later, per court documents obtained by @The Info Spot, Gomerez filed to have the marriage annulled. “Plaintiff agreed to marriage with the impression both plaintiff and defendant loved each other. Plaintiff was unaware tht defdant’s intention was to benefit defendant’s artist [sic] career. The marriage was done with the intention of promoting defendant’s upcoming album set to release June 21st 2024.” Kehlani’s newest album “CRASH” was released on June 21.

“Defendant was dishonest about her choice and state of mind,” the filing, submitted by Gomerez, continues. “Defendant claims she agreed while she was insane. Defendant’s mental disorder made her believe she was a character she made up. Plaintiff believes defendant was method acting. Defendant has since then committed adultery.” That county’s divorce and annulment records are unavailable online and must be requested in person.

The annulment complaint was filed June 16, and seems to have been dismissed at the filing sealed. Sorry to get all Shade Room (IG document dump), but this is the Marriage Story movie I need.

Links, Please

Qinwen Zheng beat Emma Navarro but Emma Navarro is not beating the Shiv Roy allegations. (@TheTennisLetter)

Loved this read on Kamala’s wardrobe, from Rachel Seville Tashjian Wise: “It seems as though dressing to explain her identity — to tell her story, as is so popular among celebrities and political figures today — is not her comfort zone. Instead, it’s a cool sheen of strength.” (Washington Post)

I found this really lovely, from the writer Toni Bravo: “Let your phone die in your hands.” (The Delicate Decade)

Peyton and I did an interview for Elle’s Office Hours column!!! Need to hear my own advice all the time tbh: “No one is thinking about you. No one is as hyper-fixated and obsessed with the smallest details of every piece of my work as I am, and that feels sort of freeing. The number of people who notice [a mistake]—versus the number of people who literally don’t care and who don’t see it as some damning condemnation of my entire life—is zero. All of that exists only in my own head.” (Elle)

laurpuckett A post shared by @laurpuckett

My friend Alex Jung — the brain behind the New York Magazine profile of Michaela Coel, a really juicy profile of Jude Law, this conversation with Whoopi Goldberg that I think about a lot, a conversation with Andre Leon Talley that brought one of my favorite-ever quotes into the world (“That profile does not exist in the universe in which I walk”) and so many more obviously — is doing a profile writing workshop to raise money for a family in Gaza. (Workshops4Gaza)

This is the kind of urgent, trenchant political writing Vogue pays him $250 a column for. And with this one tweet he’s earned it all!

I love pandering when it gets people to watch The Comeback .

That’s all this week! Thank you for reading. This weekend I’m at my first bachelorette, a tradition invented in 2009 by the Kirsten Dunst movie of the same name.