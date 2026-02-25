More from Hung Up this week: Anatomy of a Fall, The Age of Innocence, and more blizzard watches … Shia LaBeouf Is Terrorizing New Orleans … and there will be a chat this Sunday for the SAG Awards! And no I’m not calling them The Actor Awards.

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo present the Special Visual Effects Award on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards on February 22 in London. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Though I specifically requested another Slap, instead there was a Slur: As Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award onstage at the BAFTAs, a voice shouted the N-word. It was later revealed to be a Tourette’s tic from the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear’s subject John Davidson.

Immediately after the ceremony at the Warner Bros. party, Lindo told Vanity Fair that he wished “someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterwards.” Warner Bros. executives also requested the word be removed from the telecast, according to The Guardian: “The source confirmed that Bafta assured them the request would be passed on to the BBC … Warner Bros, the studio behind both Sinners and the night’s big winner, One Battle After Another, were in close contact with Bafta throughout the evening and also met with them on Monday morning.”