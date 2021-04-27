You’re reading Hung Up, the newsletter from Hunter Harris. This is The Tuesday Post, a weekly essay or interview or deep dive. If you like this kind of thing, you can subscribe here .



“It’s the must-see Zoom call, even though we’re on Zoom all day.” Photo: Getty.

Maybe it was Joy Behar calling People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue evidence of Western imperialism. Or Behar pointedly telling Meghan McCain that she was not happy to see her. Or Whoopi Goldberg’s “Okay” heard ’round the world. Over the past year, The View has become much-memed TV, must-see TV, the stage for the most dramatic television debates this side of a Real Housewives reunion.

Ramin Setoodeh has known this for a while. In 2019 the Variety executive editor (and friend of Hung Up) wrote Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View,now being adapted into a scripted miniseries. Last week, we talked about the way The View has, rather uniquely, become a pandemic fascination. And, because I’m messy, a few fantasy casts f…