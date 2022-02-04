This is The Friday Post , Hung Up’s weekly roundup of celebrity mess and miscellanea. If you like this kind of thing, why not subscribe ?

Rihanna and her baby father leaving Pastis in New York. Photo: Getty.

Barcade should be condemned by the state. Barcade should be a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Barcade should be forcibly closed. Barcade should be transported, untouched, to the Black Smithsonian. By the grace of God, I will never return! I will also put on the full armor of God to defend its doors. Barcade is the worst place in the world. Barcade is where I knew this was for real. Rihanna, allowing a man to take her to Barcade only to be turned away and then later let back in — that’s what Mary was talking about in “Real Love!”

Rihanna is pregnant, and the father — much to the chagrin of me, Leonardo DiCaprio, and also Drake — is the model and man who took her to Barcade, ASAP Rocky. (Also technically a rapper, but “Testing” is not an era I’d like to revisit.) I am happy for Rihanna and f…