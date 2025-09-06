Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tiffany B's avatar
Tiffany B
3h

This is the best baseball movie, period. Nobody come for me saying X or Y movie is better. It’s Richard Linklater’s world and everybody (who wants some!!) is living in it.

Finnegan was tailor-made for Glen Powell btw. He crushed it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
2h

My go-to cheer up scene is them singing along to Sugarhill Gang. Just normal goofiness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hunter Harris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture