PassagesEverybody Wants Some!!EWS!!

School started this week in New York City, and it feels like an appropriate time to re-share one of my favorite essays I’ve written. Everybody Wants Some!!, directed by Richard Linklater, is barely insists on its own plot: a college freshman baseball player tries on different identities and friendships the weekend before classes start. He tries to start a relationship with a gir, but the ensemble cast of his teamates and housemates are the real objects of his affection. “The gameplay — official games, like baseball, and stupid made-up games without any rules — is just a way of getting closer to one another … There might not be any explicitly queer or gay overtures, but everything in the house is a form of intimacy.” I love this movie so much. You can stream Everybody Wants Some!! now on MGM+, whatever that is!

The first thing you should know is that the double exclamation marks are part of the title. It’s “I Care - Live at Roseland” or “Get Me Bodied (Extended Mix)” (or, to put it simpler, It’s leviosa not leviosaaaa) — the title, truncated, is some other movie, some other effect. Everybody Wants Some is not a movie I know. Everybody Wants Some‼️ — Oh, my man I love him so He'll never know! Or, er, know‼️

The plot of this Richard Linklater movie is sort of gleefully insignificant: baseball season (and with it, school) starts soon, but not until after the weekend we’re watching comes to a close. There are romantic entanglements, but they’re deliberately and delightfully low stakes. The threat of drinking and getting caught comes with the most nebulous non-punishment.

Instead there is a mood and a circumstance: It’s Texas in 1980, a college’s move-in weekend. A new baseball recruit named Jake (Blake Jenner) arrives to begin his freshman year. He’s the new kid in a house full of upperclassmen. He’s not sheepish, but he’s sort of blank, and flat. He’s not really a person, but the outline of a person, a shapeshifter trying on different ideas of what type of person he’ll be. In high school he was a jock — second team, all state — but college has exaggerated social mores and a bevy of personas and personalities.

The pack is led by McReynolds (Tyler Hoechlin) and Finnegan (Glen Powell 🫡). McReynolds is kind of a hot alpha jerk; Finnegan prefers to cajole and tease. For Jake, he’s a soothsayer and mentor: Finn lets his own blankness work for him. One night the guys all go to a disco club, they next night they go to honky tonk bar. Night three they slip into a punk show. “I'm starting to have an identity crisis,” Jake complains. “We danced out of disco, danced to Cotton-Eyed Joe in shitkicker attire, here we are, punks for a night.” Finn looks at him sweetly, with a almost a misplaced maternal instinct: None of this is permanent, but this is all there is.

Another freshman, Tyrone Plummer (Temple Baker), has none of Jake’s misgivings. In a team meeting, he waves when the head coach introduces him. The coach kind of pathetically looks at him: “Stand up, son.” He bolts up, quickly and uncertainly, finding the formality sort of awkward. But out at a disco club he’s introduced to a group of girls. He thrusts out his hand all but Bell Biv Devoe croons his name: “Tyrone…”

But it’s his first scene, basically the movie’s opening, that I can never stop thinking about. I laugh at random thinking about this line, I goofily try it out in my own voice. When Jake walks into the house, a trio of guys is appraising someone’s boneheaded attempt at a waterbed. “Guys. Is it true that our house is about to fall down?” Tyrone asks. He doesn’t even seem concerned about this; the confusion is … I’m not sure what it’s from, exactly. He looks at the waterbed and offers his opinion. “Man,” he begins. “You can’t even fuck good on a waterbed.”

The boyish inarticulateness, the crass practicality, the way he’s sort of lamenting this fact, like he’s trying to protect someone from a mistake he’s made. “You can’t even fuck good on a waterbed.” He’s not worried, but he just feels like he should let you know, in case you were considering: “You can’t even fuck good on a waterbed.” The idea that there’s nothing else a mattress could be for, other than trying to impress a girl, and trying to impress a girl as a way of impressing other guys. “You can’t even fuck good on a waterbed.” Those words have never been arranged so wildly, so hilariously, so matter-of-factly. It is, to borrow a phrase from the playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, “icing on the gravy, baby.” The whole movie can be distilled down to this one perfect moment: Meet Tyrone Plummer, freshman, and the wisdom he has to impart is that … well, you know you can’t even fuck good on a waterbed, right?

It’s not just that the guys are hot. They are, but in a sort of generic, “all American,” midwestern sort of way. The movie’s utter horniness comes from how wildly they thrash around, so much energy they’re desperate to burn. They only talk about wanting to get laid; talking about anything else is, at its root, another way of talking about wanting to get laid. When Plummer asks what the guys on the team major in — “besides baseball and pussy” — Finn corrects him: the real question isn’t what to major in, but what the girl you’re talking to tells her friends you do at college. Being on a winning team suffices.

The gameplay — official games, like baseball, and stupid made-up games without any rules — is just a way of getting closer to one another. What if I want so badly to be near to you, that striking your knuckles until they bleed makes sense? The girls, to some extent, might be too, or maybe it’s the pack mentality of doing this one thing — meeting women, trying to sleep with them — in chorus. There might not be any explicitly queer or gay overtures, but everything in the house is a form of intimacy. Putting golf balls and playing table tennis and driving around in a car and singing along to a song as a way of winning your friend’s undivided attention.

But the whole movie has the same humor, the simple unpretentiousness of “You can’t even fuck good on a waterbed.” The whole movie feels stitched together in the same way: the plainest most regular elements — college, immature boys, having sex or wishing you where having sex — in absurd and unexpected ways. An exploration of the strangest social cues, the most ridiculous pack habits. “You can’t even fuck good on a waterbed” — I think of it all the time, out of nowhere, and start giggling all over again.

