It has become a Hung Up tradition to do an AMA every year for my birthday (August 9, the same day as Whitney Houston’s, but you probably already knew that!).

Do you want to know the most charisma-deficient person I’ve ever interviewed? My pie-in-the-sky dream James Bond director? The serum that has cut my routine to three-ish products? The time I was too nervous to introduce myself to Greta Gerwig? Remy’s favorite movie and Remy’s least favorite movie? The difference between “euphoria” and “Not Like Us?” Writing advice?? Relationship advice??? The song I got in trouble for downloading on my mom’s Dell laptop in 2006? Where I get my hair braided??? Big questions and small personal queries are allowed.

I’ll chose 31 questions and answer them in a post sent next week.