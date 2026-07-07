Hung Up

Hung Up

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cassandra's avatar
cassandra
1d

Aww hunter! I don’t normally comment, but this really moved me. I don’t recall how I came familiar with your work (I looked back in my emails - apparently starting in January 2022) , but pretty quickly realized yours was the only newsletter w a 100% immediate open rate on (still true) and have been a paid subscriber ever since! A hung up read always scratches a really specific itch in my brain Please consider selling a lifelong subscription lol

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1 reply by Hunter Harris
Bre's avatar
Bre
21h

I loved reading this specific newsletter (I never know what to call individual entries - newsletter? Post? Blog?) and Hung Up as a whole. I love the incisive way you explore topics that are both universal and niche, and all the recurring topics and themes, plus it’s always so sweet to read about your family. Thank you for continuing to write!

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1 reply by Hunter Harris
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