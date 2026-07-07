Posing at the American Girl store in Chicago, i.e., my first foray into print media.

I still have the list of titles I texted my friends in 2020: “hung up OR hangups. close personal or personal space? up late, out late, talking noise???” I wrote something vague about “the idea of personal obsessions,” which was just another way of saying that I wanted to write a newsletter about the voice note you sent your best friend right before turning off the light and going to bed, or the first thing you thought about after the finale of another Love Island USA season that has exposed America as a failed state. “Hangups” had a negative connotation that I didn’t like. “Talking noise” is the job, but I thought it might be confusing. “Close personal” I liked a lot, but it seemed a bit too serious, overly diaristic. I landed on “Hung Up” because this is a space to talk about things we’re “hung up” on, and also because I really loved the Madonna song and never got tired of it.

A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of grabbing a drink with Hanne Winarsky, Substack’s head of new media. We talked about how the newsletter arrives in almost 200k (!) inboxes every week, about the impassioned letter I sent to my local film critic when I was in middle school, about all the stumblings and fumblings of being a terrible boss but a star employee. It was a fun conversation that I realized I didn’t get a chance to share here:

This interview series features “independent media creators,” but the titles “founder” and “entrepreneur” freak me out. It’s so fleece vest, Sun Valley, Boss Baby, Kendall Roy saying “would be good to connect.” Inasmuch as writing a newsletter has a business model, it’s that every week I want to write the best, most fun thing you’ll read that week, or I want to write something that graduates from your inbox to your group chat, or I want to introduce you to the pop culture’s best or most curious character, or I am once again suggesting that every Oscar ceremony should have a Slap.

I have a lot of unsexy opinions about media, but maybe the least sexy is that I’m not interested in writing something for everyone. I like reading the weird and the funny and the random. I love reading a writer who can convince me to care about something or a writer who writes a sentence that drives me to a thought I didn’t even know I had: Liana on the French pedicure, the sluttiest (said with love) polish a gal’s toes can have. Andrea Strong on the draconian and paradoxical rules that govern sleepaway camps (even though I’ve never sent a kid to sleepaway camp and opted out almost every time I was given the option to go myself!). Tembe asking a question as thought-provoking and alive as “Is there a book you read too young?” Alexandria Williams sharing her mother’s prayer. John Paul writing about people-pleasing so specifically it makes my heart ache.

A few times a week, I just want to ask a question or think out loud or put a name to something special that’s just for us. And if that works for you, I hope you’ll keep reading along.