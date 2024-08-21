Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

On August 20 (otherwise known as yesterday), two years to the date since their massive Georgia wedding ceremony, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. TMZ broke the news. “They have been trying to hash out a settlement for months, and our sources say those talks are continuing, but they have become increasingly acrimonious,” TMZ reports, “to the point, at times, they're not even speaking to each other.” They were married for 765 days.

It is Affleck’s second marriage and Lopez’s fourth. It appears there isn’t a pre-nup, per TMZ, and Lopez is not asking for spousal support. (Doesn’t she have more money than him, anyway?) “She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself,” a source (Benny Medina in a trenchcoat and sunglasses?) told People.

I won’t name names … but remember when some people swore up and down this was just a publicity stunt to get people to see The Last Duel? My god we’ve lived so much life since then. Through the Vegas wedding, the Georgia wedding, “52 What It Do,” one album, one documentary about the making of that album, a hundred Dunkin’ runs… were we ever so young?

I will have something more thorough about this, but until then: an exhaustive roundup of Hung Up’s Bennifer archive.

