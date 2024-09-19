Resisting a deep urge to caption this “tell me how I’m ‘sposed to breathe with no Air .” (Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Bennifer — the early aughts relationship, broken engagement, subsequent reunion, marriage, and pending divorce — between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is a relationship that would’ve made Adam Driver hit two walls in Marriage Story. Where is Ingmar Bergman, we need Scenes from This Marriage. I’m so sorry for what I’m about to do right now but get Nicole Holofcener on the line because: Enough simply cannot be Said about these two having a post-divorce filing lunch reunion last week in Los Angeles.

A month after Lopez filed for divorce — no pre-nup and by hrself — here come Mr. and Mrs. Velma Kelly in an act of desperation. Over a reportedly “tense” lunch at the the Beverly Hills Hotel Polo Lounge on Saturday, the two packed on the PDA. No, not public display of affection … Public Display of Animosity, Public Display of Antagonizing, Public Display of Acrimony:

la.gossiptv A post shared by @la.gossiptv

His arms outstretched, her perfect posture. The can of Coke in his hand while walking into a nice restaurant. Her perfect blowout, his dark sunglasses. That photo says to me: “What more do you want from me?” It says “I showed, didn’t I?” It says “I’m here so I won’t get fined.”

Tonight: Let’s talk about these photos and the reunion drama using Substack’s new live feature. I’ll go live at 5pm (previous emails from me said 7p ET but I am dumb and that was wrong). So again: FIVE PM let’s talk about Bennifer.

Get more from Hunter Harris in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

If you haven’t already downloaded the Substack app do that to join us!