Ellen Burstyn and Kris Kristofferson in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore .

The romance novella “Exit Lane” begins with a conceit that’s familiar to any When Harry Met Sally disciple: an unlikely pair of strangers, a cross-country drive to New York City, a mutual promise to never see each other once the boxes are unpacked. Writer (and Substacker!)

’s novella detours through chance encounters, shared offices, surprise flights and missed connections, spells of silence, a classic rugby (831 Stories

), and a vintage “Sacred Hearts Girls Get On Their Knees” t-shirt from an otherwise forgettable state high school semifinal. Teddy wants to see Marin again after they pull into New York City, but Marin wants to leave everything (and almost everyone) about their Iowa hometown behind her. Their lives bend toward one another’s naturally, but there are as many emotional complications as there are logistical.

The book, from my friends at 831 Stories, is one of the most absorbing I’ve read this year. Turning a big story slim (“Exit Lane” might only take you a few afternoons to finish) is one feat; writing a love that feels as specific as it is natural is another. In the canon of cross-country confessions of love, it quickly became one of my favorites. I collaborated with 831 Stories to make a collection of nine more stories about love, family, and growing up that are close to my heart. I will resist the urge to list Paris, Texas and Almost Famous (both too obvious! You don’t need me to recommend those) and Gone Girl (as much a road trip movie and a romance as it is a thriller … if you open your third eye…). See my picks below, and you can scoop up a copy of “Exit Lane” and the corresponding goodies here.

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Alice (Ellen Burstyn) sets off to start a singing career in California after she’s widowed in New Mexico. She has a preteen son and no money — a singing career in LA is as good an option as any other. All Alice knows is what she doesn’t want: an unextraordinary life, a life like the one she already has. They have a funny chemistry in the car: Her son bouncing off every window, telling endless, nonsensical jokes. Alice basically weeps for a moment of uninterrupted quiet.

On their trip, Alice finds a bad boyfriend and then a good job. She gossips in the bathroom with a friend (Diane Ladd — loud, bossy, and exquisite) who pushes her to be more honest and gutsy than she could’ve imagined. By the time Kris Kristofferson shows up, she forgets about making it all the way to LA. There’s no point in driving anymore: Alice wanted to find a new life for herself, but all she had to do was make it.

Desert Hearts

When Columbia professor Vivian Bell (Helen Shaver) arrives in Reno, Nevada, it’s to get a divorce. The process can happen quickly there once she establishes residency. During her stay in Reno, Vivian meets Cayy Rivvers (Patricia Charbonneau), a woman unlike her in every way. Cayy is loose, unencumbered, vigorously alive. She wears denim cutoffs and drives fast. Desert Hearts gently teases out their romance: what could be a glib story of “forbidden love” moves with care and romance. Vivian is getting to know herself through Cayy, a woman who loves all the parts of herself that Vivian has tried to tame or hide. It feels as much a road movie as it is a western and romance: after a long ride and in a new place, Vivian gives herself permission to discover her heart’s innermost yearnings.

Journey to Italy

If there’s anything left in the marriage between Alexander (George Sanders) and Katherine Joyce (Ingrid Bergman), neither of them seems to know what it is or where it went. He bristles at her vulnerability; she’s repelled by his droll sarcasm. They take a road trip to Italy to sell off the villa Alexander inherited from his uncle. They pack their luggage and all their chilly disagreements and resentments. At turns silent and seething, they drive along the gorgeous Italian terrain and try to stand one another. Their relationship only rots more once they make it to the house. This is Roberto Rossellini’s masterpiece about two people so afraid of love they pretend it’s impossible. Watch for the particularly excellent scene where they’re both moved by a walk through Pompeii’s ruins, passing two bodies locked forever in an embrace. The ending, too, is one of the greatest scenes ever.

Poetic Justice

Loathing-to-lovers is the oldest romantic comedy convention but is still rendered sensitively in the John Singleton classic. Justice’s (Janet Jackson) car breaks down when she and her friend Iesha (Regina King) are about to set off to Oakland. Iesha’s boyfriend gets his friend Lucky (Tupac Shakur), a mail carrier, to drive them in his work car. When we drive in your car, I’m your baby / Losing all my innocence in the backseat … of the USPS truck. Poetic Justice is a quintessential 90s romance, and part of the black movie canon, but it’s a wonderful road movie. Outside of their neighborhoods, outside of their routines, Justice and Lucky can lower their defenses and see each other as they really are.

Unknown Country

Lily Gladstone stars in this excellent indie about building yourself again from the ground up. Tana (Gladstone) drives from Minnesota to South Dakota for her cousin’s wedding, retracing the journey her grandmother took decades before. She’s both fleeing her present and following her past — she’s trying to find the countryside where her grandmother posed for a photo all those years ago. Along the way, Tana’s heart, stoppled by grief, begins to open. Her healing comes by way of guileless curiosity at the people and places she comes across, and the wonder at how love can reshape her life.

Y tu mamá también

A teenage boy’s dream scenario — a road trip with a beautiful older woman — is one of the best movies about desire, friendship, independence, and coming of age. That summer after high school is the last wonder of childhood; when the girlfriends of best friends Julio (Gael García Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna) head off to a trip to Italy, the boys are free to run amok. Luisa (Maribel Verdú), a woman in her late twenties, decides to take the boys up on a drunken offer to take her to a secret beach they made up on the fly (“Heaven’s Mouth,” because of course they’d call it that). Some type of cosmic exchange happens as they drive across rural Mexico, a trio of emotional comings-of-age. Luisa’s charisma and openness put the wanton boy toys on their heels. They want to impress her as much as they want to sleep with her. Old fissures and ignored slights come up between the boys, who have a friendship complicated by loyalty, competition, and class. Y tu mamá también is Alfonso Cuarón’s best work.

Something Wild

Jonathan Demme’s gonzo romance and oddball thriller: Uptight Charles (Jeff Daniels, with eyebrows meeting in the center of his face in a permanent state of worry) meets free-wheeling Lulu (Melanie Griffith), and a tryst turns into a road trip. The movie cycles through characters, moods, and genres: a road romance when Charles plays passenger princess, a con-man comedy about the couple’s small-town misadventures, a skittish thriller when Lulu’s husband (Ray Liotta, in his movie debut) tries to track the pair down. Sometimes falling in love is infused with a little bit of imitation: Charles is a yuppie, but liking Lulu brings out a wild side he didn’t know he had.

Bones and All

I didn’t expect this tragic road romance about a pair of teen cannibals to work for me. No Club Chalamet, but I was moved by how gently it understands difference, shame, and neglect. Maren’s (Taylor Russell, delicate and wounding) dad ditches her when she turns 18, trying to escape the cannibalistic urge she’s had since infancy. She takes a bus to Minnesota to find the mother she never knew. She’s bad, her instincts are evil, her hunger threatens to rot her from the inside out. Enter Lee (Timothée Chalamet), a runaway with also dines on flesh. They grow to know each other inside out; every bad impulse finds a new home in the other’s heart. Luca Guadagnino steers this story to a conclusion as heart-wrenching as it is grisly.

Finding Nemo

What is Finding Nemo if not a road movie under the sea? It’s about the adventure of leaving home in search of something, the unexpected delights and despair that await you on the journey. Nemo (Alexander Gould), in a moment of youthful defiance, swims out into the open sea and is captured by scuba divers. His overprotective dad, Marlin (Albert Brooks), joined by Marlin’s frenemy Dory (Ellen DeGeneres, pre-Dakota Johnson airing out), set off to recover him. (I was, as Caleb Hearon described so wonderfully in his recent standup special, “a clipboard kid.” Dory played too damn much!) Finding Nemo is about going everywhere only to remember just how much you have at home.

