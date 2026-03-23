More from Hung Up this week: Let me be the first to say thank God we got to see Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest video … Leonardo DiCaprio’s surgeon really got on his Zoom! … Everyone needs to get a grip about Timmy … and chats about The Comeback’s return and the continued Taylor Frankie Paul Bachelorette fallout in the Hung Up chat.

Always Remember Us This Way : Justin Bieber and Usher perform on NBC’s Today in November 2011 in New York. (Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Sorry, no. There’s a mistake. This is not a joke. Come up here. This is not a joke. I’m afraid they read the wrong thing. This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture. When I said I wanted a new Slap at the Oscars this year, I specifically asked for anyone in the Dolby Theater to slap Michael Rappaport. I did not say anything about Usher and Justin Bieber. I’m afraid something about my prayer was lost in translation. I never said I wanted a family feud at Beyoncé’s famed post-Oscars Gold Party.

I mean, was I not clear? I asked for only one thing from the Oscars this year: I wanted Rose Byrne to win Best Actress, and I wanted a new Slap. I would have canceled the second prayer; I would’ve returned the order to the kitchen had I known that the Slap I’d be served was a heated exchange between father and son (Usher and Justin Bieber).