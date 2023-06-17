Big Long List of Stuff For You To Watch This Weekend
To celebrate Juneteenth, I curated 'Worlds of Black Abundance' for Apple TV
I’m so excited to finally share a project I worked on earlier this year with Apple TV: a curation of 50+ movies and TV shows to celebrate Juneteenth.
hunter harris on Instagram: “Juneteenth is a celebration of the now — who we are, how we love, how we live, how we relate to one another. To celebrate Juneteenth, I curated a list of 50+ movies and TV shows about the Black experience for @AppleTV. I wanted to choose titles that communicate that sense of immediacy, that vividness. This curation is about contemporary Black life through the lens of location: Black spaces that we’ve made (our cities, our homes, our parties) and the non-Black spaces we’ve had to navigate for ourselves (the workplace). There are so many movies and shows I love here — “Atlanta,” “South Side,” the OG “House Party,” “Blue Collar” — you can find the full curation on @AppleTV now! https://apple.co/JuneteenthWithHunterHarris”
Cup runneth over a little bit: House Party (1990), Losing Ground (1982), This One’s For The Ladies (2018), Hollywood Shuffle (1987), Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022), Blue Collar (1978), South Side, …
