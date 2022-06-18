Bradley Cooper Thought I Wouldn't Solve His Blind Item But I Did
The Friday Post.
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Bradley Cooper has been chatty lately. On the 100th episode of SmartLess, the podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes that I previously never knew existed, Cooper talked about addiction, fatherhood, and the movie he wrestled out of Jake Gyllenhaal’s clutches (Maestro). His quotes about being addicted and getting sober have gotten a lot of pick-up, but somehow Cooper dropping a pair of funny blind items has not: