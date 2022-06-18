Tonight: A Tom Cruise tantrum … Drake does 27 Dresses … Beyoncé returns, Bradley Cooper gives a blind item … This is The Friday Post , Hung Up’s weekly roundup of celebrity mess and miscellanea. If you like this kind of thing, why not subscribe ?

His lil grimace from a Star is Born event … candy to me! Photo: Screenshot.

Bradley Cooper has been chatty lately. On the 100th episode of ​​SmartLess, the podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes that I previously never knew existed, Cooper talked about addiction, fatherhood, and the movie he wrestled out of Jake Gyllenhaal’s clutches (Maestro). His quotes about being addicted and getting sober have gotten a lot of pick-up, but somehow Cooper dropping a pair of funny blind items has not: