Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Beckham Premiere in October 2023 in London. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, wrote his “Spare.” In a series of story posts on his personal Instagram this week, Brooklyn, 26, detailed the rumored family schism between his parents and himself. “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” the erstwhile chef/photographer/hot sauce entrepreneur wrote. “We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family.’ But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”