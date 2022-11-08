A totally normal photo of Caylee Cowan, 24, and Casey Affleck, 47, at the 79th Venice Film Festival. There is a car in the background btw. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

In August, I said that Casey Affleck was a travel blogger, and look at Casey Affleck now: travel blogging. He’d just posted one too many vacation pics on his rarely-used Instagram … with the hotel tagged tagged in every single image and caption; celebrities rarely tag anything without getting paid for it.

Affleck scored his first byline in Haute Living last week. Haute Living, if you aren’t familiar, is a magazine that is definitely totally legitimate (and is not at all an illuminati front). It is a serious journalistic institution, and also a paper for twee local boutiques to run ads in. Affleck has a history of being kind of a creep; I check his Instagram every so often to see how that history has continued to not impact his career at all. (And because he and his gf just post the weirdest freaking pictures — three individual links, yes, of course.)

Sometimes when actors write for magazines it’s an ‘as told to’ — I talk to Glenn Close on the phone for a half hour, and she ranks (almost) every husband she’s ever had in a movie. “Casey Affleck Took A Sustainable Roadtrip. Here Is What He Learned” does not appear to be the product of such a conversation. It is an account, from his fingers, wet with Dunkin cup condensation, to your eyes. There is Casey Affleck, an electric car, a loose itinerary, a Jack Harlow cameo, a midnight knock from a hotel night manager, a blueberry farm, and the sentence “I’ve always felt compelled to blaze my own trail, to go left where others went right.”

caseyaffleck A post shared by Casey Affleck ( @caseyaffleck )

“It's August 2022, and I'm taking a road trip from Los Angeles to Portland. The route I’m planning is about 1,200 miles with some zig-zagging. It will take six days,” the piece begins. I was just about to scroll down to the end — I ain't reading all that … I’m happy for you tho … or sorry that happened … etc. — when I came across a detail from the first day of the trip that took my breath away.