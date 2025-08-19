It’s August. I’m in the mood to write some hot takes.
There is a deadly virus that is actually spread by (or at least via) 5G that we’re not talking about. It is affecting oomfs and mutuals and HBO Maxxinistas, the A24-obsessed, the film Twitter lurkers, the people who type movie titles in all caps to impress the ghost of David O. Selznick. I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked, dragging themselves through the negro streets (to be fair, to me they are just “streets”) at dawn looking for an angry fix, angelheaded hipsters burning for the ancient heavenly connection to the starry dynamo in the machinery of night … I’m talking about people I like and respect and even those I consider friends, even those I am in community with … talking about “Did you see that Pauline Chalamet was casted in The Devil Wears Prada 2?”
I’m going to hold your hands when I say this: It’s “cast.”
