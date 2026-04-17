More from Hung Up this week: The Pitt finale chat and the finale of HBO Max’s Pitt companion pod that I co-host … Alex Cooper vs. Alix Earle, the Kramer vs. Kramer of podcasting drama … and if you’re new to Hung Up, welcome!!! Here’s an intro.

Ciara Miller at Apple TV’s Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere in New York City. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Ciara Miller has been relatively quiet since the Bravo bombshell that her ex-best friend, Amanda Batula is dating her ex-situationship, West Wilson. Last week we met up in a private apartment in Manhattan, and I sat down with Miller for Glamour’s latest cover story. We talked about it all: where she stood with West before the news broke, what her last conversation with Amanda was like, who’s been in her corner during all this drama, and even who she wants to sit next to when the season 10 reunion tapes. We went deep about how it feels to be the show’s first black housemate, particularly when it comes to interracial dating.

But cover interviews can only be so long, and here’s something that didn’t make it in: