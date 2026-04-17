More from Hung Up this week: The Pitt finale chat and the finale of HBO Max’s Pitt companion pod that I co-host … Alex Cooper vs. Alix Earle, the Kramer vs. Kramer of podcasting drama … and if you’re new to Hung Up, welcome!!! Here’s an intro.

So now you know why I rushed to get my associate’s degree in Summer House. Last Friday, I sat down with Ciara Miller and a recorder to talk about … everything. It was her first public statement in detail about how she feels about her (ex) best friend hooking up with her ex-bf, what she’s thinking about going into the reunion, what it was like being the first black woman on the show, and how it feels for the internet to hate her taste in men, for her housemates to call her scary, and what her support system looks like in the middle of one of the most dramatic Bravo scandals in recent history.

I came out of cover-story retirement for this feature because I genuinely thought it spoke volumes that, as Ciara’s friend group implodes, she didn’t rush to react. Instead, she posted about Trans Day of Visibility and her local LES Girl Scout Troop. “I know I had a couple more hundred thousand eyes on my stories and on my profile, and I wasn’t quite ready to say anything. I posted what I felt needed to be acknowledged, and that was trans visibility, protecting the dolls, and then the Girl Scouts,” she told me. “I was a Girl Scout from kindergarten to a senior in high school. I earned my Bronze and Silver awards. My first community was my Girl Scout troop. A lot of TV is just so gluttonous, I think you have to give back in some way. I just wanted to shed light on something that needs a little bit of light.”

There’s a racial undertone to the way Ciara is treated in the house that I wanted to dig into as well, particularly this season. It’s weird to me that last season Lexi Wood acted so intimidated by Ciara, and that this season Jesse Solomon was obsessed with Ciara until he basically asked West for permission to pursue her. (The irony that bro code between West and Jesse is stronger than the friendship between Amanda and Ciara apparently…)

read the full interview on glamour here

Anyway! If nothing else, I wanted to know when you find out your seating assignment for a Bravo reunion, and also this: