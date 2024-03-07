I have more thoughts on the Love Is Blind finale in the Hung Up chat, and my usual rankings will be finished before the reunion next week! Spoilers for the Love Is Blind season six finale below.

Trevor Gravesande, Lord have mercy. Photo: Screenshot.

If you made up Clay’s dad — and I mean if you designed a cartoonishly emotionally unavailable father for the finale of one of the top-streamed shows in the world — no one would believe you. He is like a trick mirror, a myth, a menace. There are repercussions to saying Candyman five times in the mirror; if you see Trevor Gravesande on your wedding day, you will not end up a spouse.

To the producers who found Chelsea and Clay and Clay’s dad Trevor? Presidential Medal of Freedom, but also the Hague. They should name a street after you, but also one of those benches that aren’t designed to be sat on. I hope you win an Emmy, but I also hope you sit in the middle seat on every airplane. By the grace of God you will get a million-dollar raise, but also you deserve to make a dozen trips to the Genius bar all for your Apple Pay to never work. I hope you live like a king for the rest of your life, but also that you must wait in line for every bathroom you need to use. All of that to say: I wish the best and worst for you, because that is what you have unleashed onto the world.

Nothing could’ve prepared Love Is Blind for Trevor Gravesande, but Clay did his best: “My dad is one of the smoothest and suave guys I know. I looked up to my dad,” Clay told AD on one of their pod dates. “I’ve always felt like, as a man, I should probably emulate who you look up to the most, you know?” He went deeper on their Dominican Republic vacation: “My dad is a very suave man, Guyanese man,” he said over lunch. “My father has a big part of who I am. And I think I need to uncover that.”

I had to figure out who this man was. I scrolled through every one of Clay’s Instagram posts trying to find any evidence of his father. I was like Lady Gaga investigating the insurrection; I was Hunter Harris investigating Clay’s rascal father.