Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Billy Crystal at the 2008 Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation Golf Classic at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo: Rick Odell/Getty Images)

Do you think Bill Clinton and Donald Trump explored each other’s bodies? An email newly released by the House Oversight Committee from the emails and documents belonging to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and registered sex offender who died by suicide in 2019, suggests that someone was intimate with “Bubba.”

In a March 2018 email from Mark Epstein to his brother Jeffrey, Mark asked his brother to ask former Trump advisor Steve Bannon if Russian president Vladimir Putin has “the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.” In the early 1990s, President Clinton was nicknamed “Bubba.” (Mark also suggested that his brother and Trump could “make a remake of the movie Get Hard,” the 2015 Kevin Hart-Will Ferrell reverse Shawshank, if you will. In Get Hard, Hart tutors Ferrell on how to be cool in prison. This is admittedly not the Adam McKay movie I thought would show up in Epstein’s inbox.)