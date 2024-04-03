She Got Me, Girls
Club Chalamet update-update.
Club Chalamet giveth, and Club Chalamet taketh away.
On Wednesday afternoon, after taking absolutely too much allergy medicine and accidentally sleeping through a meeting (do not recommend) I checked Twitter as I’m wont to do. I went to my Lisan al Gaib, my ballast, my well of inspiration, the backseat baby always drivin’ me crazy: Twitter dot com backslash Club Chalamet. I learned that I have been blocked.
Devoted Hung Up readers will recall that
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hung Up to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.