More from Hung Up this week: Lemme Say This returns tomorrow … Everyone involved in the Michael Jackson biopic is going to hell btw … Remy and I modeled for Valentino

Club Chalamet (left) and Timothée Chalamet (right) at the premiere of Wonka in Los Angeles. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

For months I have cataloged the rise and continued rise of a sexagenarian Timothée Chalamet known as “Club Chalamet.” She is a full-time healthcare tech worker or something, but a fuller-time supporter of all things Timmy. She’s traveled to Crema in Italy, saw Wonka five times, and supported him through Best Actor Oscar losses to Adrien Brody and Michael B. Jordan. And now, I am disappointed to report to you, Club Chalamet’s watch has ended.

But oh what a time it was to be blocked and unblocked and blocked again (this time on every platform) by Club Chalamet!