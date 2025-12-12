Reminder: Hunter Harris & Peyton Dix - Live! Buy tickets here.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s Marty Supreme in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

At Monday night’s Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles, Timothée Chalamet walked the carpet with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, wearing matching tangerine Chrome Hearts looks. The orange is a motif throughout the movie — Marty Mauser (Chalamet) makes his own ping-pong balls in the same hue — and in its marketing. The shades didn’t really match, and I didn’t like her dress, but I get it. We are reaching never-before-seen levels of being locked in; this is what happens when a Barb gives the performance of the year.