Club Chalamet “Doesn’t Need The Guidance”
CC update.
At Monday night’s Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles, Timothée Chalamet walked the carpet with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, wearing matching tangerine Chrome Hearts looks. The orange is a motif throughout the movie — Marty Mauser (Chalamet) makes his own ping-pong balls in the same hue — and in its marketing. The shades didn’t really match, and I didn’t like her dress, but I get it. We are reaching never-before-seen levels of being locked in1; this is what happens when a Barb2 gives the performance of the year.3
