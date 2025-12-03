More from Hung Up this week: Gift ideas, more gift ideas, and Hamnet is bad. Sorry!

Club Chalamet (left) and Timothée Chalamet (right) at the premiere of Wonka in Los Angeles. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Club Chalamet was the subject of a brief interview with The Wall Street Journal this week. The story is alright; the photos are exactly what you’d expect from a photoshoot with Club Chalamet, i.e., a performance beyond whatever you could’ve anticipated. Miss Club photographed wearing black jeans, Doc Martens boots, her signature bob, and a Bob Dylan t-shirt. Miss Club photographed sitting cross-legged, purse on the ground, using her iPad. Miss Club photographed walking down an empty street, head down, looking at her phone.