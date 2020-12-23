I can’t explain it but his lil glasses are sending me. This photo is from Cannes 2007, btw.

The hour we all thought David Fincher knew how to braid hair was maybe the most fun hour of my year. It was the first week in August; I was still 25. A clip of Jared Leto, behind the scenes of Panic Room, went viral. In the clip, Leto revealed that Fincher braided his character’s cornrows. “A lot of people don’t know this about David, but he spent a big part of his youth in the islands and learned how to braid cornrows,” Leto says. “In a good way. He actually braided my hair.” (What “in a good way” means in this context remains … unclear to me.)