Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and an Ilia Multi-Stick in May December. Photo: Netflix. One thing about them tables…

In 2021, a New York Times Magazine story about a dispute between two writers went viral. The story was highly specific — a Boston nonprofit called GrubStreet (not the one you’re thinking of), a pair of kidney donations, a private Facebook group — but the contours felt sort of universal. What does it mean for one creative to show up in another creative’s work? When does inspiration become muse become plagiarism become exploitation and deceit?

It appears that Natalie Portman has a bad art friend of her own.