I look at this picture and I can hear Harry Styles’s bad American accent. Photo: Warner Bros.

I used to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Fifty Shades movie. Those movies always opened around Valentine’s Day, they were my funny little freaks. I didn’t celebrate Galentine’s Day, because I’m not trapped inside a Hobby Lobby.

But maybe this year I should make time for an overwhelming, all-consuming love story. The kind of once-in-a-lifetime romance that feels improbable and inevitable at the same time. A love that has you buzzing from the inside with its glow! Or maybe I should just watch Don’t Worry Darling with one of my friends.

Next week, I’ll be doing a Don’t Worry Darling watch-along with Rose Dommu (genius behind the newsletter

and also

).

We’re nostalgic for a simpler time (“Miss Flo”), or maybe we are just bored (Olivia Wilde doing her little gym pap walks), or over-caffeinated masochists (Harry Styles’ accent coach). I wouldn’t describe Don’t Worry Darling as a “good” movie or a “bad” movie but it is so much movie, and I laugh maniacally through it all. We’ll be pressing play on Don’t Worry Darling at 8 pm ET next Tuesday, February 13. Rose will share a discussion post that I’ll forward to your inboxes ten minutes before, around 7:50 pm.

In the interim, most-slash-all of Hung Up’s Don’t Worry Darling coverage:

Hope you’ll join us!