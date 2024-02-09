In the Mood for ̶L̶o̶v̶e̶ Worrying, Darling?
Watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ with me and Mall Goth’s Rose Dommu.
I used to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Fifty Shades movie. Those movies always opened around Valentine’s Day, they were my funny little freaks. I didn’t celebrate Galentine’s Day, because I’m not trapped inside a Hobby Lobby.
But maybe this year I should make time for an overwhelming, all-consuming love story. The kind of once-in-a-lifetime romance that feels improbable and inevitable at the same time. A love that has you buzzing from the inside with its glow! Or maybe I should just watch Don’t Worry Darling with one of my friends.
Next week, I’ll be doing a Don’t Worry Darling watch-along with Rose Dommu (genius behind the newsletterand also this tweet).
We’re nostalgic for a simpler time (“Miss Flo”), or maybe we are just bored (Olivia Wilde doing her little gym pap walks), or over-caffeinated masochists (Harry Styles’ accent coach). I wouldn’t describe Don’t Worry Darling as a “good” movie or a “bad” movie but it is so much movie, and I laugh maniacally through it all. We’ll be pressing play on Don’t Worry Darling at 8 pm ET next Tuesday, February 13. Rose will share a discussion post that I’ll forward to your inboxes ten minutes before, around 7:50 pm.
In the interim, most-slash-all of Hung Up’s Don’t Worry Darling coverage:
Hope you’ll join us!
I stopped watching DWD after Flo has spent all this time cooking an amazing meal but then shoves it off the table so Harry can throw her up on it for sex. No one who's a real cook would do that, despite Harry's many charms. You could still carefully move the roast off the table and then... just imo
i thought y’all were watching in the mood for love i gasped !! …the way that movie …