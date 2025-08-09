Drake performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025. (Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

When I see you stand by Gracie Abrams, I believe you see two sad bitches: Curiously, this week, Drake came out as a Gracie Abrams stan. Drake, the musician/gambling website influencer, posted a photo of the singer-songwriter Abrams and a photo of himself with the caption “I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one so now its art.” Both have junctional nevus (birthmarks, medical term, call me Dr. Abbott) on their forearms.

Pathetic pick me behavior, even from a rodeo clown as seasoned as Drake. The range of one man: waring a bullet proof vest onstage screaming about a man’s right to split the check, and supporting sad girl singer-songwriters online. What did we miss? A lot of … “Mess It Up” I guess.

What do I think of Gracie Abrams? I don’t think of her.I believe there are three types of women in Drake’s life: women who’ve wronged him, women who will wrong him in the future but after he uses their voice in an interlude, and his mother. Where does Gracie Abrams fall along that dichotomy?

What the paid list got this week:

The Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad makes me feel like that queen mid-Popeyes shift.

On this week’s episode of “Lemme Say This,” we have Bob The Drag Queen!

More more more

Jacob Edlordi and Olivia Jade broke up again. (People) I know people say Bennifer is the white Cardi and Offset, but I truly think it’s these two. No one even knows how long they’ve been together because they reunite and split so many times.

Alex Ebert, former frontman of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes defends stomp-clap folk music, and calls out The Lumineers for copy-cating.

alex_ebert A post shared by @alex_ebert

This Shop Rat post made me add the Conde Nast book to my cart immediately. (Shop Rat)

Robert De Niro is opening a 775,000 square foot production studio in Queens. (NYT)

The new movies from Luca Guadagnino, Noah Baumbach, Claire Denis, Kelly Reichardt, and Park Chan-wook will be at the New York Film Festival. (Variety)

Celine Song is writing the sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding. (Collider)

Carole Radziwill made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, thereby ending her feud with Andy Cohen. (Carole’s IG)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 was filming in my neighborhood — paid subscribers heard it first!

justjared A post shared by @justjared

Ben Shelton won the Canadian Open! (The Athletic)

And Jordon Hudson called The Sports Gossip Show. (SGS)

I’ve been having so much fun making these random little TikToks. Whatever, it’s Leo season, let me have this!

That’s all this week! Thank you for reading. Tomorrow is my birthday, and also Whitney Houston’s birthday.

Have a good weekend!