One of my favorite Nora Ephron essays is about her (not) having an affair with John F. Kennedy as a White House intern. Another intern from Ephron’s class had come forward with a story about Kennedy, and Ephron wrote about her experience (or, again, non-experience) with the president too. One day, as an intern with no desk and no real responsibilities, Ephron wandered outside to watch Kennedy board a helicopter: “The noise was deafening but he spoke to me. I couldn't hear a thing, but I read his lips, and I'm pretty sure what he said was, '’How are you coming along?'’ But I wasn't positive. So I replied as best I could. ‘What?’ I said.” In I Feel Bad About My Neck the essay gets a title I’ve always found hilarious: “Me and JFK: Now It Can Be Told.”

The benefit to writing my own newsletter is that I can talk about whatever I want, and go deep and weird on lines and scenes and images that I, for some reason, cannot get enough of.