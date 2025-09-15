Tramell Tillman, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series award for Severance , poses in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

And on the seventh day, God said you shall have a prestige HBO drama about crimes either feminine, family, or fantastical. And when there’s not one of those on, maybe you’ll just get an awards show: the Emmys were last night! I watched so you didn’t have to.

“‘You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for. Do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public,’” Severance star Tramell Tillman said onstage, accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Seth Milchik. Trophy in hand, he was the first black man to win the award. “My first acting coach was tough, y’all. But all great mothers are. Mama, you were there for me when no one else was and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you. Thank you to the Academy. I am full. I am humbled. I am honored.” And to close: “And as my mama would say, ‘Look at God!’” It was one of the best awards and speeches of the night, that enviable mix of intimacy, humor, and cheer.

Tillman’s was my personal favorite, but many of the other awards were similarly surprising and moving. Jeff Hiller won for Somebody, Somewhere. Hannah Einbinder won for Hacks. Cristin Milioti won for The Penguin. It was a very good night to be a stressed emergency room doctor at a Pittsburgh hospital (and if you watch the show, you know they needed it): The Pitt won best drama series, Noah Wyle won best actor in a drama series, and Katherine LaNasa won best supporting actress in a drama series.