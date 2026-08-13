Former New York City mayor Eric Adams and some oversaturated vegetables.

It’s been roughly seven months since Eric Adams, the 110th mayor of New York City, left office. Have you noticed that the city has never been better? The New York Knicks are the champions of the world. Spain won the World Cup at the New York-New Jersey stadium. (Jude Bellingham won third place at the tournament, in the sense that now everyone in their right mind has a crush on him.) The award-winning podcast “Lemme Say This” returned. The box office is back! JusT&T Married … whether you were in attendance at the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, happy about the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, or begrudgingly tolerated the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, at least it gave us all something to complain about (community is so important right now). A passenger jet was soooo close to crashing into Marine One, Donald Trump’s helicopter.

There are several victories in this Greatest Summer Ever that can be directly attributed to Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani. Sexy people are moving to New York City every single day. (I have as much evidence to support this as you have evidence to disprove it; keep that in mind.) Mamdani-backed leftist candidates won elections across New York City. 2000 baby New Yorkers were accepted to free 2-K programs, and there’s a plan for buses to move faster.

And yet: sometimes I miss our old mayor, the hoe mayor, Eric Adams. He broke several barriers in terms of corruption and Uncle Tom-foolery.