Programming notes: I promise this newsletter is not exclusively devoted to Love Is Blind and Traitors — though I have had so much Love Is Blind and Traitors on the brain. I want to watch the J.Lo doc this week before I finally write about “This Is Me … Now.” And The Friday Post will be back this week!

Last week I wrote about how the eighth episode of Love Is Blind was one of the series’ best-ever hours, and that was before the conversation about what happened at the bar Lost & Found. That confrontation, between Laura and Jeramey, progressed like an opera. Laura asked where Jeramey was the night before, and why he came home at dawn. “I’m not denying anything,” he says, which is the first line of defense who is denying a lot.

“You’re denying leaving the bar,” Laura counters. It’s an elegant move, one that both boxes him in and pins him down. She’s made him take on a position she knows isn’t true. “I don’t want to talk about that right now,” Jeramey replies. I gasped. Oh, he’s cooked-cooked.

The fallout from the second batch of episodes is thorough. I have a healthy amount of skepticism for screenshots that could be manufactured, source-less reporting, and scenes cut out of the show’s edit, but this season seems uniquely prone to catastrophe. Here’s the latest on the season six cast, with one spoiler to avoid if you don’t want to know any couple’s current status.

Laura gave a behind-the-scenes of the conversation about Jeramey-Sarah Ann-Lost & Found gate: “I wake up, he slept in the living room and immediately I started questioning him. It was lie, lie, lie, lie.”

In a detail-rich interview with Vulture, Laura explained how she knew Jeramey was at Sarah Ann’s house, and when she realized it.

Laura also touches on her closeness with Jess, but isn’t asked about the bean dip situation. It’s well worth reading the full interview here.

Weeks before being cast, Jeramey was engaged.

In a Love Is Blind-focused Facebook Group, a woman posted a photo of Jeramey, his former fiancé, and his ex-fiancé’s child. “Where did you find this!” someone commented. “In my phone,” the poster replied. “That’s my daughter and grandson…”

Jeramey addressed the rumors that he was engaged immediately before appearing on Love Is Blind on his Instagram. “I did not apply for [this show] while I was living with anybody else. I was out living on my own for a number of weeks at that point,” he says. That previous engagement was discussed in the pods, he continues, and he was open about it in the mens’ lounge. (“A number of weeks” is, objectively, a very funny turn of phrase.)

lutinskij A post shared by @lutinskij

Amy and Johnny explained the birth control conversation: “We live in a country where sex ed is not the best, let’s be honest.”

In a series of IG stories, Amy said she has “a rare genetic hereditary disorder” that made her wary of hormonal birth control options. “Me not being on birth control is for a myriad of reasons and my condition is a huge one because there is still not a substantial amount of education around the effects of hormonal birth control with it,” she said. Amy and Johnny did consider condoms, she clarified, “but we still saw it as a risk at the time.”

Jimmy denies a rumor that he had a girlfriend throughout the show.

A woman went viral on TikTok in a video claiming her boyfriend is on season six of Love Is Blind. When commenters suggested the boyfriend with Jimmy, he gave an emphatic “Uh-uh.”