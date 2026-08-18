More from Hung Up this week: Get your last B’DAY AMA questions in! Working on the post to pub this week :) And don’t miss my new essay for Hinge’s No Ordinary Love audiobook.

Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro in One Night Only.

She consented, he consented, but the United States of America didn’t: such is the premise of One Night Only, the new romantic comedy from Easy A (good movie) and Anyone But You (bad movie) director Will Gluck. Callum Turner (politely: Dua Lipa can sleep soundly at night knowing this man loves her because he can’t fake anything) and Monica Barbaro (divine in every way, absolutely the best performance of A Complete Unknown) are the stars here, one burning a bit brighter than the other. They play an almost-couple who, as fate and Final Draft would have it, keep running into each other on the one night a year single people can legally have premarital sex.

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“The mandate,” as the no-sex law is referred to throughout the movie, is enacted by some fascist government in the not-too-distant future. The conceit actually turns out to be the movie’s most plausible pitch: I don’t believe that Callum Turner has a thick New York accent, I don’t believe that King Princess is nice, and I don’t believe that anyone worth knowing hangs out at Chez Margaux!