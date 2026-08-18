Everything ‘One Night Only’ Shows Instead of People Doing It
A list.
More from Hung Up this week: Get your last B’DAY AMA questions in!1 Working on the post to pub this week :) And don’t miss my new essay for Hinge’s No Ordinary Love audiobook.
She consented, he consented, but the United States of America didn’t: such is the premise of One Night Only, the new romantic comedy from Easy A (good movie) and Anyone But You (bad movie) director Will Gluck. Callum Turner2 (politely: Dua Lipa can sleep soundly at night knowing this man loves her because he can’t fake anything) and Monica Barbaro (divine in every way, absolutely the best performance of A Complete Unknown) are the stars here, one burning a bit brighter than the other. They play an almost-couple who, as fate and Final Draft would have it, keep running into each other on the one night a year single people can legally have premarital sex.
“The mandate,” as the no-sex law is referred to throughout the movie, is enacted by some fascist government in the not-too-distant future. The conceit actually turns out to be the movie’s most plausible pitch: I don’t believe that Callum Turner has a thick New York accent, I don’t believe that King Princess is nice,3 and I don’t believe that anyone worth knowing hangs out at Chez Margaux!