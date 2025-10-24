Spoilers for the latest episode of The Morning Show and the weddings episode of Love Is Blind near the end of this newsletter.

Every October I think about the time I went to see A Star Is Born for the fifth or sixth time (but the first time with my best friend) and forgot to call my dad on his birthday. I also think about another important anniversary that often goes unacknowledged: remember when Demi Lovato’s fiancé-of-two-months, Max Ehrich, wept about their broken engagement on a beach in full view of the paparazzi?

Demetria — singer of the song of the summer “Fast,” mind you — and Ehrich (a Young and the Restless and Pregnancy Pact alum) were a pandemic romance, the kind of relationship that only works when your life is at risk of a global health emergency and the only thing you’ve watched is Klute and Tiger King and you literally have not left your house in months (see also: Ariana Grande and that tattooed real estate guy). They met in March, quarantined together in April, and were engaged in July.

By September, though, everyone came back to their senses. Lovato returned to making music; Ehrich returned to posting online. In October, he returned to the beach where he got down on one knee to ask Lovato to marry him just a few months prior. He talked on the phone, punched the wet sand, and cried. “Here’s actor Max Ehrich out in Malibu this weekend — supposedly, at the same beach where asked Demi to be his wife not too long ago,” TMZ observed. “The guy’s seen sitting by himself, and at one point ... gets up to walk a bit before plopping back down to sulk.”

The concept of calling the paparazzi to capture your crash-out. The concept of crashing out by walking around aimlessly on a beach and sitting down to cry. Crying into a front-facing camera: simple, small-minded, primitive, lacking vision. Crying on a beach for Splash News, crying on a beach when you’re not on Big Little Lies, crying on a beach when you’re not Lana Del Rey… revelatory in its creativity, a stunning manipulation.

Ehrich’s activity has only become increasingly bizarre and erratic. This image on the beach remains one of the more shocking examples of calling the paparazzi on yourself in recent memory. Did Lovato ever acknowledge the images? She has rarely acknowledged the engagement since. I think about this staged beach crash out all the time, just another memory hole pandemic moment, like the Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas pap walks or the Lingua Franca “Cuomosexual” cashmere crewnecks.

I need you to know about two NBA stars falling out over one bailing on a lecture from Will Smith and then pretending he didn't.

and 831 Stories’ exquisite novella “Exit Lane,” I wrote about my favorite road trip movies:

“Lemme Say This” has ended our Wondery era and we’re taking a little break. (Nothing bad happened I promise! Lol.) Stay tuned for more … until then, here’s our final ep!

I know people are raising a lot of valid critiques of the caption, but we cannot overlook this truly weird pose.

A dizzying sentence from the highest-ranking Democrat, Hakeem Jefferies, when asked why he hasn't endorsed Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City: "I have not refused to endorse. I have refused to articulate my position, and I will, momentarily, at some point in advance of early voting."

for

!)

A truly Veep-ian sentence. The spirit of Mike McLintock was in that Google Doc, I hear it. Jefferies endorsed Zohran by Friday evening.

Pitchfork is testing out a comment section which should great for everyone involved… (Pitchfork)

Colman The Cowardly Lion. (THR)

Trump commuted George Santos’s prison sentence. (CBS)

I am going to call this the first completely successful season of Love Is Blind. No one got married, and not one of these people should’ve even gotten close to a marriage certificate. Congratulations to everyone involved! (Hung Up chat)

And Nicki Minaj deleted her IG, thank god.

I have been blocked again, on every platform. (Except for Bluesky, which just shows you how irrelevant Bluesky is.)

That’s all this week! Thank you for reading. Tonight I’m watching the new Kathryn Bigelow movie on Netflix.

If you have not watched the latest episode of The Morning Show, it includes, but is not limited to: Greta Lee talking to an AI version of herself, and AI-Greta Lee calls her racist and sexist in front of a live audience. She also cries in the arms of her married boyfriend and wonders if she is “an ally.” Incredible work, thank you to everyone involved. Have a good weekend!