This One Line From Taylor Swift’s folklore Plays on a Loop in My Head
On folklore, and Hillbilly Elegy.
I’m mystified by acting, by the way a certain movement or intonation can make a whole person feel real. There’s a little magic about hearing a certain sentence said just so — a turn of phrase truly wild and creative, something you wish you’d said that one time, or something that wouldn’t feel right coming out of your mouth — but my God, if it did! My fa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hung Up to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.