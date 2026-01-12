Rose Byrne wins the Golden Globe for female actor in a musical or comedy film for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. (Photo: Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

It came true! There were two Golden Globe nominees that seemed so crazily out there, so pie-in-the-sky dreamy, so ain’t no way that I didn’t even allow myself to hope for them. Teyana Taylor is brilliant in One Battle After Another, but voters aren’t usually into difficult women characters, and the movie doesn’t offer her a tidy mom-comes-home conclusion; Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is the performance of the year to me, up there with Cate Blanchett in Tár or Frances McDormand in Nomadland. Both women have been as overlooked as they are brilliant (Taylor as a musician and in A Thousand And One, Byrne in Damages). I shrieked when both women won their trophies! No one usually votes for the deadbeat moms, but a deadbeat dad can take home every trophy.

The night’s other big winners were Paul Thomas Anderson (screenplay, director, best picture - musical or comedy) and Boring Shakespeare In Love (working title: Hamnet, best picture - drama). Stellan Skarsgård’s supporting actor for Sentimental Value was as surprising as his taking the stage to “Yeah!” by Usher and Lil Jon. Timothée Chalamet continued collecting trophies for Marty Supreme, winning his first Golden Globe. (Still astonishing, really, that he didn’t win for Call Me By Your Name.)

On the TV side … I’m sorry … I’m sort of tickled by the way it’s always Severance’s year … until HBO shakes the table. Succession trumped Severance’s first season, The Pitt bested Severance’s second season. (Speaking of the Apple TV show, People ran a story about “who is Britt Lower’s husband” that conveniently ignored the allegations of sexual harassment and assult against him. At that point, why even write the story?) Adolescence scooped up their usual awards, and there was a surprise win for Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus.

Nothing has been more important to the Golden Globes rebrand than host Nikki Glaser. She is the best emcee in the business right now: she actually likes movies and TV as much as she likes to rib them, celebrities and corporations (CBS and Bari Weiss) are equal-opportunity joke fodder, and she can pull off the customary annoying dance number. This might be the only woman over 30 (that’s not Kate Winslet or his mother) that Leonardo DiCaprio will obey: Glaser made the prefunctory joke about his penchant for dating women under 30, and then observed that it is the only joke to make about him because it is the only thing we know about him. By the night’s end, he was caught on camera teasing someone about loving K-pop during the commercial break. (Thank you to eagle-eyed Kyle!)

You know how I feel about Hamnet. Grief can be complicated (Jackie), darkly funny (Manchester By The Sea), horrific (Birth), but in the Maggie O’Farrell adaptation, it is just one long, dull cry out into the void. (If and when I ever pull Paul Mescal, unfortunately, he will just have to get over this opinion of mine.) The only thing worse than a Hamnet win was the constant commentary of Variety’s Marc Malkin and Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier. I like the Golden Globes to be a little tacky, a little ass-kissy; they are an unserious organization, despite Jay Penske’s best efforts. The addition of this commentary, though, was just a long distraction. Is it really important for us to hear someone wonder aloud if Timmy will thank Kylie or if The Pitt’s third season will take place on Halloween? If I were in the mood to watch the ramblings that amount to fun facts and glazing platitudes, I would watch Tony Dokoupil on CBS Evening News.

Keep the Golden Globes messy, I say, and keep them boozy and fun: Sean Penn smoking a cig in a ballroom, Kylie Jenner taking out her film camera, Bill Maher frowning through a joke at his expense, everyone standing to their feet to applaud Julia Roberts just for being Julia Roberts. (Where were you during After The Hunt, or Duplicity, or white Homecoming, or even the bloopers of Ticket to Paradise?)

I hated the west coast Met Gala energy of the carpet this year. The Golden Globes are not a place to dress old Hollywood! My favorite red carpet looks were Tessa Thompson, Renate Reinsve, Justine Lupe, Miley, Minnie Driver, and Teyana Taylor.

Tessa Thompson (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Renate Reinsve (Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) Teyana Taylor, Minnie Driver, Justine Lupe (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Miley Cyrus (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“Thank you for our foundation,” Timmy said to Kylie, and I say to all of you! We had over 5,500 messages in the Hung Up chat. Unfortunately, I am too lazy to scroll up to the Oscars chat last year to confirm if that is a record. In any case! I’m sorry to everyone else but this Amber Riggins-A. comment was the highlight of the chat for me, the comment that made me choke on my cranberry juice.

Thank you all for watching with us! Question for the comment section: was there any movie or TV show (or, I guess, podcast) that moved to the top of your watchlist after last night’s awards?

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama

Winner: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Winner: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Winner: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best podcast

Winner: Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Spotify)

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Wondery)

Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)

The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)

Smartless (SiriusXM)

Up First (NPR)

Best original song – motion picture

Winner: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

“Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash

“I Lied to You” – Sinners

“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Best screenplay – motion picture

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Winner: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Winner: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Winner: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Winner: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Cinematic and box office achievement

Winner: Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

F1 (Apple Original Films)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best director – motion picture

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Best motion picture – animated

Winner: KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Arco (Neon)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best original score – motion picture

Winner: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirāt)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Best motion picture – non-English language

Winner: The Secret Agent (Neon) - Brazil

It Was Just an Accident (Neon) - France

No Other Choice (Neon) - South Korea

Sentimental Value (Neon) - Norway

Sirāt (Neon) - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Willa) - Tunisia

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Winner: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Winner: Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)

Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

Winner: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Best television series – drama

Winner: The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best motion picture – drama

Winner: Hamnet (Focus Features)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Winner: One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

No Other Choice (Neon)

Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Winner: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

Winner: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)

Best television series – musical or comedy

Winner: The Studio (Apple TV)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Winner: Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

A look back at Golden Globes past: