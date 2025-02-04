DC friends: Peyton and I will be speaking at the National Museum for Women in the Arts on Wednesday, February 12. You can buy tickets here!

Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for “COWBOY CARTER” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Hello from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, where I just ran into Drake. I said I would file a lawsuit if I didn’t get a Beyoncé-Miley Cyrus performance of “II Most Wanted,” and I meant it. Drake is here too, of course, ready to file another lawsuit. What could be more embarrassing than the entire Grammys audience singing along to the Kendrick Lamar lyric “Tryna strike a chord and it’s prolly a minorrrr” as Kendrick won a Grammy while wearing a Canadian tuxedo? That it is all about to happen again next weekend at The Super Bowl.

Last night’s Grammys was an unusually good ceremony. Beyoncé, the most nominated and winningest performer in Grammy history, finally won Album of the Year. Chappell Roan won Best New Artist and made an impassioned plea for better resources and healthcare for early-career musicians. Sabrina Carpenter earned two Grammy Awards, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Short n' Sweet.” Kendrick Lamar won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the Drake homegoing hymn “Not Like Us.” I was enjoying myself so much during the show that all the cutaways to Taylor Swift — looking Wet Seal chic in a short red dress with a “T” chain around her thigh — actually amused me. It was very “She’s startin…,” with Swift sharing a seat with Cynthia Erivo, dancing to Kendrick, catching Janelle Monae’s jacket. Okay! Losing looks good on her, she was having a time. That’s not shade!