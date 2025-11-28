Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
priscilla's avatar
priscilla
1h

I haven’t seen Hamnet yet but one time Jessie Buckley asked if we could charge her phone at my workplace and she handed it to us unlocked and open to a WhatsApp chat with Maggie Gyllenhaal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tiffany B's avatar
Tiffany B
4h

Manchester by the Sea was so heart wrenching, I’m not sure if I could ever watch that movie again. But damn, the performances are incredible here.

Emma Stone’s career trajectory continues to be so fun to watch.

I’ve been severely slacking on my film-watching but I HAVE been invested in Love Island Australia because I love mess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hunter Harris
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture