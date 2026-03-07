Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes in Shakespeare in Love.

Shakespeare in Love

Rewatch

I picked up a phrase from an interview with Suzan-Lori Parks: “That’s icing on the gravy, baby!” Nothing describes Shakespeare in Love more. Irreverent, as sharp as it is tender, and somehow the movie feels like one long inside joke! You wonder what kind of movie can beat Saving Private Ryan in the Best Picture race, and then you see this one. Every scene is arranged just so. A complete delight. It feels weightless, and I can’t ever figure out how. “I don’t know. It’s a mystery.”

I know I have dogged Hamnet all season, but you cannot expect me to believe Paul Mescal is pulling Gwyneth Paltrow. He’s not Marty Mauser making fruit appear in a bowl, or Joseph Fiennes (whose career stopped after this and he was never heard from again, strangely!) making the woman he loves immortal. Where Hamnet labors to find a new Shakespeare story and comes out ham-handed, Shakespeare in Love revels in all these little familiarities to tell a story that plays like a magic trick. I wept when I first watched it.

The Moment

New release

The only part of The Moment I’m really interested in talking about is how much the ending (which I won’t spoil here, really) feels like Charli XCX is making fun of the Eras Tour.