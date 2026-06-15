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It’s eviction time! West Wilson’s time on Summer House has reportedly come to an end. “West was not picked up for the next season of the Bravo show and will not return when cameras start rolling over the July 4 weekend,” TMZ reported Monday afternoon. “That said, our sources say the door isn’t completely closed and it’s possible he could pop in for a cameo at some point.” Wilson’s departure comes after the disastrous love quadrangle that has left the entire cast reeling, and Andy Cohen rolling his eyes.

After he had little to say at the cast reunion but plenty so say on his own podcast, West’s departure seemed inevitable. His Summer House roommate Jesse Solomon wept one sitting one seat over from him at the reunion, unsure how the friend group could survive all this betrayal; Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House HBIC, was incredulous, asking what West and Amanda Batula have planned now that they’ve put a dozen careers, friendships, and feelings at risk. Away from any accountability to his friends/co-workers, West has gone into detail about a three-hour on-camera conversation he had with Kyle Cooke, his relationship with Ciara, the status of his friendship with Jesse, and more.

Bravo hasn’t confirmed any of the upcoming season’s cast, and didn’t respond to multiple outlets reporting West’s eviction. Was it that there truly wasn’t a way for the show to move forward with him still summer-ing as part of its cast? Or was it that he decided to take his beta blocker prescription and collection of non-talents elsewhere? Or was it that the show’s summer shooting schedule simply interfered too much with cozying up to random white girls on Stanton St? Maybe all of the above, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the final straw was how little he appears to care about his relationship with Bravo. Not only does he give more insight on his own podcast than he does confessionals or reunions, but West also appears to speak about Summer House, as a show, with a level of contempt. (Can someone tell me what he is … without it? A Midwestern silly goose whiteboy with sports trivia and a roster…? Like that’s hard?) He says, on his podcast, that he cares about his friendship with Kyle outside of “this fucking show,” but his behavior (sleeping with Kyle’s estranged wife) says otherwise.

Paige De Sorbo’s season eight read of West remains even more true now than it was then: “So we couldn’t understand how the fame and like the lights and camera were so much more enticing than like, your real life. Like, we live our real lives, and then there’s a camera. We don’t live our real lives because there’s a camera,” she told West. “I mean, we had two people [Lindsay and Carl] have the worst summer of their lives, and you’re in our group chat being like, ‘This is the best season of the show. This is so exciting.’ We were like, two people’s lives are literally falling apart.”

And what about Amanda? If West has nothing without Summer House, Amanda, who has spent a decade on the show, surely has even less. Maybe she fits into In The City, which already has another resident psychopath (Kenny), but who wants to plan a party with the woman who risked everyone’s summer job for a fling?

Other Summer House thoughts

Enough of Meija, sorry: