Sydney Sweeney in SYRN. (Photo: SYRN.)

Sydney Sweeney debuted a lingerie line this month. It’s Savage for the red state voter, Skims for the “socially liberal, fiscally conservative.” “I want SYRN to stand for the power of choice,” Sweeney told Cosmopolitan in a cover timed to the brand’s debut. “People will say, ‘Oh, she’s doing this for guys’ or ‘Oh, she’s a guy’s girl.’ But I’m like, ‘What is more girl’s girl than owning your body and doing it for yourself?’ I want it to be their choice—the choice of the wearer—whether this is for them, for somebody else, or for a camera lens.” Does this “power of choice” extend to the political bodily autonomy for American women? Maybe! (Cosmo didn’t ask, instead pointing to a quote Sweeney gave to Flaunt magazine in 2021.) You get to choose if that matters to you.

A great romantic comedy job should be “naming consultant,” like a highly-paid executive who talks celebrities out of giving their obligatory product line a dumb-as-rocks name. (This would replace the previous romantic comedy job of choice, journalist, now that “journalism” has collapsed.) Not everyone is as good at naming projects as Experiment’s Softwear lip product or Sofie Pavitt, who cleverly named her new SPF Screentime. Pivoting her brand name from “Kimono” to “Skims” was one of Kim Kardashian’s savviest moves. (The same cannot be said for SKKN, her skincare brand, which ceased operations last summer.) I grew up memorizing the highly technical MAC foundation shades by heart (my mom is NC30; both Blackiana and I share NC42). I get a shiver thinking of Rare Beauty’s shade names. What do you mean the lip liner is called “Kind Words” and the shade is “Gifted” or “Humble,” or God forbid “Worthy.”