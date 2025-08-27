“Everybody didn’t mean what they did,” Nic muttered to himself about 40 minutes into Monday night’s Love Island USA reunion. If someone said something particularly pointed on a podcast, they cleared it up in a Live; if they said something in a TikTok, they clarified it in a comment. If they liked a shady comment, they clarified it in an interview with press! The two-hour reunion of a dozen-plus Islanders was a game of whack-a-mole: who could deflect the furthest and fastest?

By the time the reunion aired, it was already outdated. Its mammoth cast and their swirling drama had already eclipsed what the reunion’s cameras captured. Iris and Pepe, sitting next to one another at the reunion, had unfollowed each other online by the time it aired. The season’s winners Bryan and Amaya Papaya shot down cheating allegations levied by Andy Cohen. By the time the episode ended, they’d unfollowed each other as well. Nicolandria, Chelley and Ace, and Clarke and Taylor are the only couples who seem to still be together. (The season’s second runners-up, Huda and Chris, couldn’t even make it to the end of the finale.)