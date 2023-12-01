Iconic Christmas scene in Goodfellas. Photo: Screenshot.

Unfortunately, I really do love buying things in a way that I refuse to unpack. I am too into gift buying, the way the perfect gift doesn’t say “I love you with this much money,” but “I listen to you so closely, and observe you so thoroughly, that I thought you might find this really delightful.” For my birthday I was gifted a little stamp of Remy’s face — a single dollar sign expense that makes me glow from the inside every time I use it. That’s amore!!!!

I cycle through shopping seasons where sometimes I want everything that is possible to be purchased, and other times I can’t even bring myself to get excited over a fabulous coat. Right now I’m feeling the latter. Other than a big splurge item that I’ll gift to myself from myself, I abstained from Black Friday shopping. Every deal has been going for weeks anyway, and has continued through this week.

As always: None of these are affiliate links, and anything I got as spon is noted in the description!

UNDER $50

Beurre de Baratte Sel/Salted Butter, $12

Butter is not a gift, per se, but this butter is the best investment I make into my morning routine. This plus an English muffin zaps away an attitude.

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint, $16

Not a balm but not a true gloss, something kinda perfectly in between. The scented clear treatments are on rotation for me, but the tint makes for a nice I can line my lips but not my eyes/fashion girl moment. My favorite shades are taupe and espresso.

YSL dupe sunglasses, $17

Did I get them because Hailey Bieber had the YSL real thing? Yes. Do I regret it? Nope!

Other sunglasses things: I love love love these Gucci sunglasses but I am too rough with sunglasses to justify the splurge. (Another Gucci pair that I like, albeit slightly less than that first pair.) Crap eyewear sent me these (in black) and I wear them constantly. This round pair in green was also a gift that I like a lot as well.

Mubi Subscription, $10.99/month (or $5.99 as a Prime addition)

I love Criterion down, but this is the streaming service that’s the most intriguing and delightful for me these days.

Ami Cole Lip Treatment Oil in Smitten, $20

A Hung Up gift guide staple, in a fun pop of color that feels like a batting eyelashes every time I swipe it on.

Duck Dog Toy, $20

This would be a single-use toy for Remy — she’d chew through it in .2 seconds — but if you know a gentle sweetie, this duck is so cute.

Box of 12 Pentel Slicci 0.25mm Pens, $23

I have recently broken up with my favorite pens of seven years. I tried these at a McNally Jackson and they write the finest line ever. I don’t use anything else.

Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst, $27

A lovely friend’s lovely first novel.

Criterion Hollywood Shuffle Blu-Ray, $32

One of my favorite movies from the Apple TV curation I did earlier this year.

Youth To The People Superberry Glow Dream Mask, $36

Technically a mask, but an esthetician once used this one on me as a moisturizer and I loved the smell and feel of this. Probably not gonna wear well under makeup, but it’s a great before-bed moisturizer when your skin needs a little TLC.

Pac Sun swimwear, $40-ish

The best bang for your buck swimwear is Pac Sun. They have a lot of colors and variety, and the fit is consistent. I gifted Andrew a few pairs of their swim trunks for his bday, and he hasn’t complained about them.

iS Clinical Warming Honey Cleanser, $48

The most transformative change to my skincare regimen has been trying out new cleansers. During a deeply transformative facial from at SYK Skin, Soo-Young used this on me and I had to add it to my collection. It has a very thick consistency and feels soothing and luxurious. I use it on wet skin and give myself a 45-second facial massage for a gentle nighttime exfoliation. And to think: I used the Neutrogena oil-free acne wash cleanser — and only the Neutrogena oil-free acne wash cleanser — for 13 years!

UNDER $150

A Subscription to a Really Cool, Occasionally Sincere, Frequently Thoughtful-About-Celebrities and Hollywood Newsletter Like Maybe the Newsletter You’re Reading Right Now ($50)

A gift for your favorite work friend, your very online crush, your best friend’s cool mom, your Gen Z-cusp-cusp younger sibling, Julia Roberts … anyone, really. Anyone! :)

Activist Manuka Honey Mask, $65

I have written about how much I love this stuff before, but every Hung Up gift guide has had a honey product (I think) and this Activist mask more than earns her spot. (My Winnie the Pooh ass …) Activist sent me some products because I never shut up about how much I love this stuff (after buying it myself) and the best endorsement I can give is that the mask is just so that girl that I haven’t tried the serum yet. Honey has amazing skincare properties: extra hydrating, and contains natural antioxidants, and also just smells and tastes so fucking good.

Sofia Coppola Archive book, $65

Somewhere between Priscilla and Marie Antoinette is my entire personality. This is number one on my Christmas list.

Shin Na Small Bucket Canvas Tote, $68

There are dozens of merch canvas totes that accumulate in my coat closet. And then there is this canvas tote, with interior pockets, perfectly sized for a book, a water bottle, sunglasses, and maybe Remy’s treat tote.

Aritzia Pleated Skirt, $79

I don’t think you understand: I used to go to war to get the pleated uniform skirts I wore to Catholic school to be this short. I have this skirt in black, brown plaid, and khaki.

Alo tennis skirt, $74

Now that I work out regularly — putting the athletic in athletic skirt — I kind of hate most leggings? This skirt is great for working out, but also a little bit more put together sweatpants alternative.

Jambys Salt and Pepper Chilluxe Crewneck, $78

My favorite heavy, boxy, crewneck — and not just because my bf makes it lol. This is thick and heavy; pairs perfectly with Nike swishy pants, Jambys boxers with pockets, and/or bike shorts.

For this crewneck, or the Jambys I sleep in every night, or anything, really, you can use ILOVEHUNGUP for 30% off.

Costa Brazil Sunlight Body Oil, $98

Summer, sunset, love, drama, bitches — in a bottle. This smells and feels amazing to put on. I add four or six drops to body lotion to extend the lifespan of the bottle, but applying it solo is even better.

Nike Vomero Zoom, $160

My favorite sneakers right now — I have a pair of silvers that I got on StockX and wore to the Renaissance tour. They’re unisex too!

Gap Icon Trench Coat, $168

Liv Perez shared this on IG and it happened to be on sale. A quality, clean trench that looks way more expensive than it was. The comments suggested sizing down, so I got the XXS (I’m 5’3”/ 25-26 in denim/have strangely long arms) and it fits perfectly.

$200 AND UP

King of Comedy French Poster, $195

A cheeky little poster of an all-time favorite movie.

Oseree Lumire Plumage Mini Dress, $255

Dressing up for concerts has never really made sense to me?? But this was for Usher in Vegas with Autumn (my most Going Out friend) so I had to find something festive. The Italian swimwear brand Oséree makes some of my favorite bikinis, and I found this dress in black on a super sale. It’s still marked down a bit on N-A-P and definitely not worth that $500 price tag imo.

Staud purse, $250

I got this bag in the taupe-neutral during a sale a few months ago and love it. A great event bag that can be dressed up or dressed down. I am fundamentally incapable of mixing metals, but this strap does it for me.

Away The Bigger Carry On, $252

I did spon for Away, but I have three bags I purchased previously. The new wheels really do make a difference! The bag glides around the floor really smoothly.

Guest in Residence Cashmere Polo, $276

An amazing SSENSE sale find (and SSENSE exclusive). I have little to no faith in celebrity anything, let alone brands, but Gigi Hadid really put her whole foot in this cashmere. The short-sleeved cashmere polo is the softest non-Jambys fabric I’ve ever felt; this long-sleeved polo is a bit thicker (good thing) and I would wear it every day if I could.

SYK Skin facial, $300

Some facials are luxury experiences, and some facials are zit triage/tutoring sessions. An hour with the aforementioned Soo-Young is the former: a $300 facial is a splurge, but every minute getting massaged and prodded and kneaded and slapped (lovingly!) and sculpted by her hands is so exceedingly lovely. This facial makes me feel back in my body. A lot of facials are “custom” but the two facials I’ve gotten here have truly been determined by what my skin needed most at that very moment.

*Another great facial that is still very luxe but slightly less expensive is a 60-minute custom facial at Carrie Lindsay Beauty. I love Rachel!

Bode Orange Sunflower Shirt, $317

Bode doesn’t do it for me — all that New England WASP-y quilted stuff is grating imo — but I’d love to take this shirt on holiday in a Luca Guadagnino movie.

Lemaire Black Boxy Denim Jacket, $432

I can’t pretend to know the mind of a man, but I was scrolling through the SSENSE sale and thought “Yeah … huh … if I saw a guy wearing this I’d do a double take.” A really nice, casually elegant boxy black denim jacket.

Reformation Nyla Nappa Knee Boot, $448

I have maybe infinite Roman empires — I mean hello they are mostly cataloged in this newsletter! One of them is definitely these boots Lucas Hedges was papped in once. I got these similar Ref boots in black and every time I wear them I get dozens of people asking where they’re from.

LUXURY WARES

Adidas Wales Bonner Silver Sambas, ~$600

Way too expensive for me to justify, but I love them!

Jimmy Choo Brown Boots, $1017

Stunning, jaw-dropping! Sexy little heel! Fun little silhouette! Plus I think I saw Greta Gerwig wearing these in black the other night at a Barbie party.

Khaite Black Audra Leather Tank Top, $902

I look at this and I think of Demi Moore in Charlie’s Angels full throttle, Halle Berry in Bond, Susan Sarandon generally!!! Only available in a size M though.

Prada Cashmere Mini Skirt, $1320

A thousand-dollar mini skirt … aint NO damn way. But imagine! Imagine stepping out in this, imagine patting it down as you have a seat, imagine oiling up legs to be ogled in this little number! Imagine getting cold in her! A girl can dream.

PRICELESS

Not to be all blah blah twee about it all but the best gift I gave myself this season was going to IHOP with my 86-year-old great uncle, who taught me how to ride a bike and thinks I don’t know how to pull into the garage (maybe he’s right about this one…) and insists on making me breakfast in bed every time I’m home. Later in the week I got Auntie a new cell phone and had to manually transfer all her numbers over from her old phone. Or rediscovering my hometown through the lens of a good friend who loves it. Or getting gossipy texts that look like this!!!

And, last but not least: The privilege of commenting on the posts of my favorite IG user, Julia Mother Roberts. There’s always next year.

