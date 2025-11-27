Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail. Photo: Screenshot.

My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because it’s all drama and food, without the pressure of buying the perfect gift. I am a persnickety gift giver; my perfectionist tendencies make me think, re-think, and over-think every gift I’ve ever given. (Gift-giving is not my love language. Words of affirmation or nothing, please!)

I made this gift guide for if you’re bored, if you’re looking for ideas, if you’re just in the mood to be nosy. (Some of these links are affiliate links. If you buy from a link, I may earn a small commission.) For the last several months in therapy, I have been challenged to think more about the ways I can give myself a little bit of grace. Not trying to squeeze everything into a carry-on bag (especially when I’m flying with Remy) as a gift to myself. Not opening my phone and reading horrifyingly bad takes on Twitter first thing in the morning as a gift to myself. Morning Pages as a gift to myself. One of the best times I’ve had in the last year, though, cost about $180 and four hours: I got a scanner to scan photos for Granny’s obituary, and afterwards I took it to Auntie’s house to scan a bunch of photos from Great Granny Agnes’s house. Photos of Auntie as a child, photos of my mom as a child, and photos of Auntie and Uncle’s wedding. Not to sound like a MasterCard commercial, but yeah, it was priceless.

Mirror phone case, $7

I’ll level with you: the biggest and cheapest upgrade to my daily life has been this mirrored phone case. I can apply lip liner, I can check for boogers in my nose or poppyseeds in my teeth, I can check for blush blindness. It is the best!!

Experiment softwear lipbalm, $12

My favorite lip product: a little glossy, super nourishing, never sticky, no scent.

Graza popcorn, $15

A popcorn that tastes better and feels healthier?? Once they make a popcorn that tastes this good but miraculously doesn’t get stuck in your teeth, my life will change for the better…

My favorite hand soap, $20

Smells like a weekend away at a really clean hotel. If you want to decant it into a nicer bottle, that’s your business, and I won’t tell.

Bombas gripper socks, $19

Get the multi-pack if you’re made of money. These are so much superior to whatever you add to your Amazon order. (Take it from me, someone who ordered the cheap ones and upgraded to Bombas after I was slipping and sliding all through pilates.)

The Sisters, by Jonas Hassen Khemiri $20

The best book I’ve read this year. I had to read it fast, too, because it’s so thick and I didn’t want anyone to think I was carrying around a Harry Potter book, God forbid.

Tomato Ceramic Dish, $28

A cutie little catchall. Paperclips? Bobby pins?

Sidia Hand Serum, $29

I’m black, so lotion is always within reach. This Sidia lotion smells divine (and I am generally scent sensitive) and something about the packaging is soooo satisfying. Great for a purse or bag, a lovely little stocking stuffer.

Fresh Sets: Contemporary Nail Art from Around the World, $30

An exquisite look at nail art and trends that considers their cultural and aesthetic importance. Everyone say thank you

Quince Cashmere Socks, $30

I think everyone should be wearing cashmere socks all the time. These Quince cashmere socks feel like a luxury liner for my toes.

A custom dog ornament, $33

No “doggo” culture, but this is major.

Jambys, $33

I’m still sleeping in my Jambys.

Rhode Barrier Butter, $36

I don’t think there’s anything in this heavyweight moisturizer from Rhode that specifically primes the face for makeup, but I love the way it wears under a little concealer and blush.

Mango Pendant Necklace, $36

Dying to wear this with an all black dress or a red sweater.

Birth Criterion Collection, $39

It’s on preorder till January, but a gift this good can be a little late.

Three-wick Diptyque Baies candle dupe, $40

This has been out of stock for months, but it’s finally back. My favorite candle to burn when I have people over.

Gap Drawcord Hood, $45

Everyone is wearing bonnets, hoods, bandanas, and scarves right now. My head is too big for any of those things, but this vibrant green Gap hood is striking.

Monogrammed passport cover, $46

You’d be surprised how hard it is to find a passport cover that doesn’t look like a craft or like a relic from Brooklstone in 2004. This one’s great.

A24 Lady Bird screenplay book, $49

One of the greatest coming-of-age movies of all time. I’m biased, though, because I had the privilege of writing an essay for this book.

iS Clinical Warming Honey Cleanser, $49

A restorative cleanser to soothe dehydrated or acne-prone skin. Wet your hands before you use it, and then massage it into your skin. Sometimes I follow it up with an oil cleanser.

A yearlong subscription to a newsletter about movies and TV and pop culture and Tree Paine and Club Chalamet, $50

I think it’s pretty good, just saying.

Cadence Parcel, $58

I’m convinced this is the best gift you can give someone: a way to organize all of their travel toiletries. This is a magnetic toiletry bag that is clear (so you can see all your stuff), stays closed, and holds quite a bit. I have one packed with everything except my toothbrush that I slip into my suitcase before a trip. I love that it stays open and won’t topple or spill over into a sink!

Sofie Pavitt Face Omega Rich Moisterizer, $64

THE right-before-bed moisturizer for winter months.

Schoolhouse x Clare V Catchall, $69

For remotes, keys, hair ties, rings, or matchbooks.

Relax Lacrosse Shorts, $80

The most comfortable shorts to lie around in and run around in. The colorways feel like a big step up for me as a person who mostly wears black.

iS Clinical Active Serum, $92

Simply and in every way: that girl. If I don’t put anything else on my skin, I’m using this. I have gone through four bottles of this stuff, and I return to it every time. (This is great for complexion and texture, but if you’re trying to target hyperpigmentation specifically, I’d use the Super Serum Advance Plus. If you’re more sensitive, try the Pro Heal Serum. I have used them all.)

Joe’s Jeans Baby Tee, $98

“Maybe you’ll finally know who you wanna be / A grown woman in a baby tee.” This one is green and striped.

Puma Speedcat sneakers, $100

Sneakers that feel like slippers, and in some good colors too.

Gold-Silver Earrings, $158

Peyton has really inspired me to mix metals more, and these double hoops are a good start.

Calpak Backpack, $168

The best carry-on I’ve used. Compartments for every accessory, so many interior zipper pouches to keep hold of the small stuff. I have the shiny black one.

Ralph Lauren Fleece Pull-Over, $168

I’d wear it with sweatpants, with jeans, with shorts when I see a movie in the summer. I am so insecure about the way I look in button-downs, but the way I look in a knit polo doesn’t bother me so much.

Nike Air Max Muse, $170

These are so sick!!! And comfortable too. (These all black Shox are also fab, but not as comfortable.)

Skims Zip Up Wool Cashmere Sweater, $198

It is hard to find new retail cashmere that doesn’t feel entirely like shit. This zip-up sweater is great to layer or to wear alone and show a little skin.

Retrouve body oil, $240

If you are a person of millionaire experience — and if you are, you’d better upgrade your Hung Up subscription to Founding Member, please! — this is the best body oil I’ve ever tried. A friend got it in a PR package and generously re-gifted it to me. (The Secret Santa assignment was that you couldn’t spend any money, I think, it had to be something you already owned.) It is so luxurious! My skin looks incredible after.

Tory Burch Strappy Helled Sandal, $259

Need a sensible summer wedding heel? Tory has delivered.

Oura Ring, $349

I don’t completely understand how it doesn’t track my strength training workouts, but I love the extensive data on the quality of my sleep or when I’m stressed. While watching Hamnet, my Oura ring recorded me as “napping.” If only!

Citizens of Humanity cargo pants, $358

These were thankfully a gift from Citizens of Humanity. These pants are so comfortable, perfect when I want to feel “on” but am not in the mood for the oppressive waistband of regular denim.

The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition in Onyx Black, $483

Nicer than the Rimowa and cheaper than the Rimowa.

Ralph Lauren Corduroy Down Puffer Jacket, $598

The dark brown is the better color, and still in stock. This was the fall coat I gifted myself this year, and it punches above its weight. Incredibly soft, deep pockets, looks incredible with sunglasses.

A lot of vintage stuff, mostly sourced from Etsy: Destiny’s Child Interview magazine from 2001, Set of six silver coasters, divine mother of pearl caviar serving set, DKNY crewneck, Prada platform flip flops, 70s swivel organizer, FUBU hoodie that you can only buy if you’re black or Ariana Grande in 2018, chrome desert bowls that make me wish I had a sweet tooth, vintage HBO Sex and the City hat, a gorgeous centerpiece, fab Scandi-style butter dish, alligator salt and pepper shakers that I’m sure Lana Del Rey would love, a table lighter I’d love to break out at parties, Last Waltz (!) t-shirt, and a Galliano-era Dior tank top that I think someone should wear on NYE.

Clothes I like that I wouldn’t necessarily gift, but if you’re looking to spend money on yourself … sorry Flore Flore but these Zara tanks are the best and a quarter of the price. Red dress that I wore to a wedding in Tuscany over the summer and it was a big hit. Knit polo that makes me want to be reading a book at a beach rn. Vintage Prada heels that would be in my cart right now if they weren’t too small for me. This would be dreamy at a courthouse wedding or other wedding event. A cashmere striped polo that I’d only wait for a sale to buy. Cutie cocktail dress in a blushing peach. My friend Sammie wore this dress to her baby shower and it was absolutely perfect.

Just some really beautiful movie posters, if you’re so inclined: Elevator to the Gallows, Solaris remake, After Hours, The Conversation, All That Jazz, The French Connection, Frances Ha, 3 Women, A Married Woman, Dumbo, Dance Black America, Hoop Dreams, Birth, and Burning.