Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth K's avatar
Elizabeth K
9h

I bought that iS serum after you mentioned it in a prior guide, and it WORKS. Always want lotion recs too, and carry hand cream and lip balm without fail. Happy Thanksgiving, all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Madeline's avatar
Madeline
9h

my love language is gift guides

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hunter Harris
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture